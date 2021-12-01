Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Sanmina worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 43.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.