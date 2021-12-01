887 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

