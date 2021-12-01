Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,264 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ArcBest by 103,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

