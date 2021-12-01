Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.93 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

