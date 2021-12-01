State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 569 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Under Armour stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

