State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 10,591 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KREF. Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

