Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Ellington Financial worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE EFC opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $951.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.