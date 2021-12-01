Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

