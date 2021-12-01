$0.13 EPS Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Datto posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

MSP stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 106.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. Datto has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,045. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

