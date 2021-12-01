Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.58). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,082,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

