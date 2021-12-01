Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 71829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

