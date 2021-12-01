Carmel Hourigan Purchases 10,250 Shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider Carmel Hourigan acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.88 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,020.00 ($35,728.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 14th were paid a $0.0762 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

