Somesh Singh Buys 2,000 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AVNW stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
