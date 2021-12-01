Somesh Singh Buys 2,000 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AVNW stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.