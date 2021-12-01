Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PSTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,011.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 153,925 shares of company stock worth $1,085,259 and have sold 78,953 shares worth $597,575. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

