F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Michael L. Dreyer Sells 6,000 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.14, for a total transaction of $1,122,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $227.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $276,000. National Pension Service raised its position in F5 Networks by 22.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 21,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in F5 Networks by 18.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

