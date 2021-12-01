NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $17,993,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

FCX opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

