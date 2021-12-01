Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.93

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 1720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

