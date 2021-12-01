NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 651,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 785.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

