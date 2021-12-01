PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.25. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,594 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59.

In related news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

