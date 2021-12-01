Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.27

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 10629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. William Blair started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

