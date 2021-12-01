Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $80.10

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.10, but opened at $78.15. Gravity shares last traded at $77.33, with a volume of 56 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $545.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of -0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 51.2% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Gravity by 32.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the third quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the third quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 57.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

