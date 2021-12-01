Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $13.76

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $14.55. Guild shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHLD. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $902.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

