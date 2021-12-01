DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sells 5,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $909,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $928,700.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 66,986 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $13,457,487.40.
- On Monday, October 18th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total value of $1,073,000.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00.
NYSE:DASH opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.17. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 14,764.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
