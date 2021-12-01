DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sells 5,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $909,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $928,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 66,986 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $13,457,487.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total value of $1,073,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00.

NYSE:DASH opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.17. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 14,764.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.