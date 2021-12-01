Insider Buying: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

