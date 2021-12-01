iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 58,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter.

