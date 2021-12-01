iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $26.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.
Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.