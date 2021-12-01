Robert Martin Haire Sells 100,000 Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total value of C$558,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,485.92.

Shares of TSE:ECO opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.68. The firm has a market cap of C$360.15 million and a P/E ratio of -96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 17.59 and a current ratio of 18.69. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.44.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

