Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,225 at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,890 ($63.89) to GBX 5,225 ($68.26) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Future from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,170 ($54.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,204.60 ($54.93).

Future stock opened at GBX 3,630 ($47.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,522.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,330.55. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.96.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

