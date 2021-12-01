Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,865. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.