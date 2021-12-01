Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.