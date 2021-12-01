State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

VNDA stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $902.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

