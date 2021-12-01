State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $669,000 Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Heritage Financial worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heritage Financial by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.