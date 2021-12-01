Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AT&T were worth $50,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 190.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

