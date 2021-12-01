Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.67% of Carpenter Technology worth $51,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

