Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 592.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.45% of Penn National Gaming worth $54,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

