Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 44,184 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.61% of Bandwidth worth $55,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bandwidth by 197.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bandwidth by 127.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 104.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 95,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35, a PEG ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

