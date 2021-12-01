Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $58,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,002,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in AbbVie by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,684 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

ABBV opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

