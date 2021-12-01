Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bancolombia worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 33.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,056,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIB opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

