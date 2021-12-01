Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 2,563 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of EnPro Industries worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

NYSE NPO opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

