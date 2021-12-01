Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $217,000 Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in LG Display by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 128,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LPL stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. Analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPL shares. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

