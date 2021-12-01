7,081 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 421.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

