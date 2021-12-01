Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.03 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 84.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 24.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 125.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.78.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.