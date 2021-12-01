Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 18,029 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

