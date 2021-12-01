Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 357,566 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 289,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PZN opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

