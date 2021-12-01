Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,561 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PPL by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

