MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 18.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe lifted their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $379.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.