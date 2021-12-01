Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 12,244.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

