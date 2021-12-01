Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 13,082 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 76,952.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Photronics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,843,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,486 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

