23,953 Shares in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3,554.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 871,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 590,453 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,071,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 459,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 234,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,220,000. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

