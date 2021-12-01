Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in SJW Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SJW Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SJW Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SJW Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SJW Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.