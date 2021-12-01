Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,835,000 after purchasing an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,192 shares of company stock worth $8,585,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.80 and its 200 day moving average is $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

